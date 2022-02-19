Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU, USS Portland arrive at Pearl Harbor [Image 13 of 15]

    11th MEU, USS Portland arrive at Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 19, 2022) Marines and Sailors assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) salute the USS Arizona memorial while manning the rails as Portland pulls into Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Feb. 19. Marines and Sailors of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:16
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Tradition
    Man the Rails
    Hawaii
    Port Visit

