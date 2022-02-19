11th MEU, USS Portland arrive at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 19, 2022) The U.S. flag waves above the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) as the ship pulls into Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Feb. 19. Marines and Sailors of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the namesake for the USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), while operating in 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

