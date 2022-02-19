11th MEU, USS Portland arrives at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Feb. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Reese Dare, left, a trauma surgeon, and Lt. Ryan Krause, the command chaplain, both assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pose for a photo aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) as the ship pulls into Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Feb. 19. Marines and Sailors of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Gallegos)

