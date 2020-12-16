A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 151st Air Refueling Wing, Utah Air National Guard, performs a flyover at the graveside services for retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen, Feb. 22, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Halvorsen is widely known by the nicknames “Berlin Candy Bomber” and “Uncle Wiggly Wings” for dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

