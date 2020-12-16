Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Candy Bomber" laid to rest [Image 12 of 14]

    &quot;Candy Bomber&quot; laid to rest

    PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    “Taps” is performed at the graveside services of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen Feb. 22, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Halvorsen’s family, friends, dignitaries and community members gathered to remember and celebrate the life of the “Berlin Candy Bomber” and “Uncle Wiggly Wings” who earned his nicknames by dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 15:14
    Photo ID: 7064266
    VIRIN: 201216-Z-BQ261-0421
    Resolution: 2000x1331
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: PROVO, UT, US 
    TAGS

    UTNG
    Candy Bomber
    Gail Halvorsen
    Uncle Wiggly Wings

