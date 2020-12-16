Cadets with Brigham Young University Reserve Officers' Training Corps performed as the honor guard for the graveside services of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen, Feb. 22, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Halvorsen is widely known by the nicknames “Berlin Candy Bomber” and “Uncle Wiggly Wings” for dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

