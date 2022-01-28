Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL's Navy Officer recognized as Navy Medicine's Senior Laboratory Officer of the Year

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Michelle Cornell 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Navy Lieutenant Commander Amanda J. Randles was recently recognized as Navy Medicine’s Senior Laboratory Officer of the Year for 2021. Randles checked into NMCCL amid the pandemic in 2021 and was responsible for implementing testing on the new Hologic Panther Analyzer.

