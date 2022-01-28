NMCCL's Navy Officer recognized as Navy Medicine's Senior Laboratory Officer of the Year

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Navy Lieutenant Commander Amanda J. Randles was recently recognized as Navy Medicine’s Senior Laboratory Officer of the Year for 2021. Randles checked into NMCCL amid the pandemic in 2021 and was responsible for implementing testing on the new Hologic Panther Analyzer.

