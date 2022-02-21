220221-N-MQ631-1005 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 21, 2022) The Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) pulled into Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London on Monday, Feb 21, after completing routine at-sea operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)
|02.21.2022
|02.23.2022 13:21
|GROTON, CT, US
This work, Routine At-Sea Operations, by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
