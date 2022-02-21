Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Routine At-Sea Operations

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    220221-N-MQ631-1005 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 21, 2022) The Los Angeles-class submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) pulled into Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London on Monday, Feb 21, after completing routine at-sea operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins)

