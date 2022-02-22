220222-N-HD110-1048

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 22, 2022) -- Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Amanda Rivera prepares gingerbread cookies in the galley for a birthday dinner aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Feb. 22, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

This work, USS Milwaukee Hosts Birthday Dinner, by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.