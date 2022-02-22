Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee Hosts Birthday Dinner

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220222-N-HD110-1048
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 22, 2022) -- Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Amanda Rivera prepares gingerbread cookies in the galley for a birthday dinner aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Feb. 22, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:07
    Photo ID: 7064051
    VIRIN: 220222-N-HD110-1048
    Resolution: 5995x4480
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    galley
    Birthday
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    LCS 5

