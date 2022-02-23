Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.



Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Williams, non-commissioned officer in charge of Operations Assurance Element for the 68th Network Warfare Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Williams is passionate about information security, problem solving and finding solutions and strives to commission one day as he continues to leverage his innate leadership and mentor skills.



He joined the U.S. Air Force for a mixture of education benefits, family history of military service and wanting a better life than members of his immediate family that struggled with student loans/ earning lower than needed for a comfortable life.



Williams, a native of New Orleans, La. grew up in Marietta, Ga. after relocating because of Hurricane Katrina, is no stranger to perseverance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 12:12 Photo ID: 7063936 VIRIN: 220223-F-DH023-287 Resolution: 759x763 Size: 97.64 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 688th Cyberspace Wingman leverages problem solving skills, leadership for Air Force information security, by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.