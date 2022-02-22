Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army General Hokanson visits IADC [Image 69 of 72]

    U.S. Army General Hokanson visits IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomes U.S. Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau Chief to the IADC campus at Ft. Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2022. During the visit Gen. Hokanson participated in an office call with leadership and spoke with Class 61 students about the National Guard’s functions, responsibilities and operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 11:53
    Photo ID: 7063886
    VIRIN: 220222-F-VO743-1069
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army General Hokanson visits IADC [Image 72 of 72], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

