U.S. Army General Hokanson visits IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomes U.S. Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau Chief to the IADC campus at Ft. Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2022. During the visit Gen. Hokanson participated in an office call with leadership and spoke with Class 61 students about the National Guard’s functions, responsibilities and operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

