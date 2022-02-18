U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing helped remove 560 paving slabs at the old Forest Heath District Council office site in Mildenhall, England, Feb. 18, 2022. The paving slabs will be used to improve a local community garden by widening paths for wheelchair users and pushchairs. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 10:46 Photo ID: 7063734 VIRIN: 220218-F-PZ401-1002 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 1.06 MB Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW Airmen volunteer in local community [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.