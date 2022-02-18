Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Airmen volunteer in local community

    100th ARW Airmen volunteer in local community

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing remove paving slabs at the old Forest Heath District Council office site in Mildenhall, England, Feb. 18, 2022. The Airmen volunteered to remove the slabs, which will be used at "The Shed," a West Row community project designed to support people with a wide range of social, emotional and practical needs. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW Airmen volunteer in local community [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    volunteering
    RAF Mildenhall
    community
    100th ARW

