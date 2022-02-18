100th ARW Airmen volunteer in local community

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing remove paving slabs at the old Forest Heath District Council office site in Mildenhall, England, Feb. 18, 2022. The Airmen volunteered to remove the slabs, which will be used at "The Shed," a West Row community project designed to support people with a wide range of social, emotional and practical needs. (Courtesy photo)

