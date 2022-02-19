220219-N-HG846-2030 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Michael Resendiz, from Los Angeles, Calif., saws wood shoring during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 19, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

