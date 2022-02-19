Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Michael Resendiz, from Los Angeles, Calif., saws wood shoring [Image 15 of 15]

    Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Michael Resendiz, from Los Angeles, Calif., saws wood shoring

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    220219-N-HG846-2030 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Michael Resendiz, from Los Angeles, Calif., saws wood shoring during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 19, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 08:40
    Photo ID: 7063587
    VIRIN: 220219-N-HG846-2030
    Resolution: 1326x1856
    Size: 628.5 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Michael Resendiz, from Los Angeles, Calif., saws wood shoring [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) heave in line
    Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) signals to Royal Canadian navy auxiliary replenishment oiler MV Asterix
    Sailors shoot a shot line to the Royal Canadian navy auxiliary replenishment oiler MV Asterix during a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    A Sailor takes a sample of F-76 fuel aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a replenishment-at-sea
    A Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) tests F-76 fuel in the oil lab
    Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Lawrence Bradsher, from Burlington, N.C., verifies an antenna is safe to be lowered
    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Isaiah Stricklend, from Galesburg, Ill., prepares chock chains for flight operations
    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brian Bisarz, from Long Island, N.Y., chock and chains an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter
    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tra’shaun Cooper, from Homestead, Texas, directs a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class Jeffrey Windischman (right), from Waterbury, Conn., verifies a fuel sample with an aircrewman
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician 2nd Class Demario Spencer, from Monroe, La., connects a fuel probe
    Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Simon Lader (center), from Pensacola, Fla., and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown (left), from Providence, R.I., haul in the AN/SLQ-25 Nixie array
    Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Sean Kennedy, from Westfield, Mass., maintains the undersea warfare picture
    Damage Controlman Fireman Gerardo Vargasarellano, from Oklahoma City, Okla., transports wood shoring through a hatch
    Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Michael Resendiz, from Los Angeles, Calif., saws wood shoring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    DDG 57
    MIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT