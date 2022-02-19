220219-N-HG846-2012 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) – Damage Controlman Fireman Gerardo Vargasarellano, from Oklahoma City, Okla., transports wood shoring through a hatch during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 19, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

