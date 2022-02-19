220219-N-HG846-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 19, 2022) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Simon Lader (center), from Pensacola, Fla., and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Joseph Brown (left), from Providence, R.I., haul in the AN/SLQ-25 Nixie array aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 19, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Serianni)

