    American and Greek Helping Hands [Image 1 of 7]

    American and Greek Helping Hands

    GREECE

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220217-O-AH609-1003-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 17, 2022) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Fire and Emergency Services in Crete, Greece, participated in a Joint Readiness exercise at the Ioannis Daskalogiannis Chania International Airport, Feb. 17, 2022. The exercise promoted readiness and coordination between the supporting emergency services that would respond if there were a catastrophic incident at the airport. Participants also included teams from the Chania International Airport; the 115th Combat Wing, Hellenic Air Force; Fraport Greece, which is responsible for maintaining, operating and managing the airport; the Chania Hospital staff; and the Chania Ambulance services. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released

