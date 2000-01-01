Swamp Fox Airmen during Operation DESERT STORM

Airmen from the 169th Maintenance Group gather for a photo at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, (unknown exact day/month), 1991. The "Swamp Fox" airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB in support of Operation DESERT STORM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Stan Sparks, 169th Fighter Wing)

