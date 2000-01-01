Airmen from the 169th Maintenance Group gather for a photo at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, (unknown exact day/month), 1991. The "Swamp Fox" airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB in support of Operation DESERT STORM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Stan Sparks, 169th Fighter Wing)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.1991
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 22:33
|Photo ID:
|7063283
|VIRIN:
|910401-F-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1004
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Swamp Fox Airmen during Operation DESERT STORM [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT