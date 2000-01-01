Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swamp Fox Airmen during Operation DESERT STORM [Image 1 of 2]

    Swamp Fox Airmen during Operation DESERT STORM

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.01.1991

    Courtesy Photo

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 169th Maintenance Group gather for a photo at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, (unknown exact day/month), 1991. The "Swamp Fox" airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB in support of Operation DESERT STORM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Stan Sparks, 169th Fighter Wing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.1991
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 22:33
    Photo ID: 7063283
    VIRIN: 910401-F-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1004
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Fox Airmen during Operation DESERT STORM [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swamp Fox Airmen during Operation DESERT STORM
    Swamp Fox Airmen during Operation DESERT STORM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    30 years, 10 Airmen, one base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    169th Fighter Wing
    Operation DESERT STORM
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    PSAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT