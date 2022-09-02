Wayne Moses, 30th Security Forces Squadron lead conservation officer, begins to brief conservation unit trainees on all terrain vehicles, or ATV’s at the 30th Security Force mobility readiness building on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022. Security Forces members often get tasked to ride ATV’s for launch operations or patrols in areas that a car cannot go, but in order to ride they must first get their ATV certifications completed. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7063117
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-HB409-1016
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.54 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul
