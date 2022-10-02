Senior Airman Austin Hipolito, 30th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, writes a citation during a practical evaluation at a Security Forces training site on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022. The practical evaluation scenarios can include speeding, carrying illegal weapons, and driving under the influence, and the participant must go through their standard operating procedures in accordance to the scenario. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul
