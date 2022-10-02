Senior Airman Colin Russel, 30th Security Forces Squadron response force, performs push-ups prior to his practical evaluation at a Security Forces training site on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb 10, 2022. Each participant in the practical evaulation phase of training must do 20 push-ups and 20 jumping jacks in order to get their heart rate up in order to simulate a fast heart beat during a real-life scenario. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul
