No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul

Airmen assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron conservation unit await their turn for a practical evaluation at a Security Forces training site on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022. The practical evaluation occurs toward the end of the two-week training course for the conservation unit, where they are given a scenario, such as a DUI incident, and must complete it according to checklist they are familiarized with beforehand. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

