    No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul [Image 1 of 4]

    No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 30th Security Forces Squadron conservation unit await their turn for a practical evaluation at a Security Forces training site on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022. The practical evaluation occurs toward the end of the two-week training course for the conservation unit, where they are given a scenario, such as a DUI incident, and must complete it according to checklist they are familiarized with beforehand. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    No Stone Unturned: Vandenberg Conservation Unit Undergoes Training Overhaul

    U.S. Air Force
    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30
    A1C Ryan Quijas

