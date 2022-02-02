Medinet Habu Restoration

The United States has worked hand-in-hand with Egypt for 40 years to preserve Egyptian historical sites, increase tourism, and create jobs. This includes important work to restore and preserve Karnak Temple, Luxor Temple, Medinet Habu, Amenhotep III Temple, Carter House, Tombs of the Nobles, and in the city of Esna.



The U.S. Government has invested more than $100 million to preserve and protect more than 85 cultural sites in Egypt. In Luxor Governorate, this includes massive engineering projects to lower groundwater threatening monuments, conservation and documentation, tourism development, and training hundreds of Egyptian archeologists.



Photo Credit: USAID Egypt

