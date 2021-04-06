Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. 1st Class Latisha Glanton promotion

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company Sgt. 1st Class Latisha Glanton's family pins her to the rank of Master Sgt. during promotion ceremony at Patton hall in Shaw AFB, S.C., June. 04, 2021

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 17:00
    Photo ID: 7062977
    VIRIN: 210604-A-UO598-103
    Resolution: 2136x1376
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Latisha Glanton promotion, by SGT Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Veteran
    USARCENT
    Shaw AFB
    Community
    Sumter

