U.S. Army Central, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company Sgt. 1st Class Latisha Glanton's family pins her to the rank of Master Sgt. during promotion ceremony at Patton hall in Shaw AFB, S.C., June. 04, 2021
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7062977
|VIRIN:
|210604-A-UO598-103
|Resolution:
|2136x1376
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Latisha Glanton promotion, by SGT Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
