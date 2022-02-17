USS Milwaukee Arrives in Martinique, France

220217-N-HD110-1288

MARTINIQUE, FRANCE - (Feb. 17, 2022) — Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Emily Cauldwell and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Amanda Rivera heave line on the fo’c’sle of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during sea and anchor detail as the ship arrives in Martinique, France, for a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 17, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

