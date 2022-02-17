220217-N-HD110-1249

MARTINIQUE, FRANCE - (Feb. 17, 2022) — Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Amanda Rivera heaves line on the fo’c’sle of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship arrives in Martinique, France, for a brief stop for fuel and provisions, Feb. 17, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

This work, USS Milwaukee Arrives in Martinique, France [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.