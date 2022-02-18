Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peruvian Contralmirante Nelson Montenegro Pacheco Visits IADC [Image 3 of 11]

    Peruvian Contralmirante Nelson Montenegro Pacheco Visits IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomes Contralmirante Nelson Montenegro, Peruvian Delegate to the Inter-American Defense Board to the IADC campus at Ft. Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 18, 2022. During the visit Contralmirante Montenegro participated in an office call with leadership and discussed future collaboration with the IADC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    interoperability
    USSOUTHCOM
    Peru
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

