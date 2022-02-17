220217-N-TT639-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) – Seaman Devin Manley, from Houston, scans the horizon for surface contacts aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 17. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
