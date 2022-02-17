Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220217-N-TT639-1041 [Image 16 of 16]

    220217-N-TT639-1041

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220217-N-TT639-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) – Seaman Devin Manley, from Houston, scans the horizon for surface contacts aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 17. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7062517
    VIRIN: 220217-N-TT639-1041
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 528.47 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220217-N-TT639-1041 [Image 16 of 16], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    LHA 7
    USS Tripoli. Navy

