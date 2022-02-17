Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday Visits San Diego [Image 7 of 7]

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Cmdr. Courtney Hillson 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    220218-N-MH203-1007 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 18, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Dave Carver, President of General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO), during a visit to NASSCO. (U.S. Navy photo by Commander Courtney Hillson/Released)

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Mike Gilday

