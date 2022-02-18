Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech. Sgt. Alicia Gonzalez talks about how she embraces cultural and ethnic diversity in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alicia Gonzalez, a ground transportation specialist with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo during Black History Month observance at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Feb. 18, 2022. Gonzalez talked about how she embraces cultural and ethnic diversity as a PRANG Airman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 08:47
    Photo ID: 7062089
    VIRIN: 220218-Z-HM700-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 747.06 KB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Alicia Gonzalez talks about how she embraces cultural and ethnic diversity in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG
    Black History Month

