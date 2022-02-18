Tech. Sgt. Alicia Gonzalez talks about how she embraces cultural and ethnic diversity in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alicia Gonzalez, a ground transportation specialist with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo during Black History Month observance at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Feb. 18, 2022. Gonzalez talked about how she embraces cultural and ethnic diversity as a PRANG Airman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

