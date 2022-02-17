U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Denis Cordova, an engineering specialist with the 156th Contingency Response Group, poses for a photo during Black History Month observance at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Feb. 17, 2022. Cordova talked about how he embraces the PRANG’s black American heritage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 08:43 Photo ID: 7062088 VIRIN: 220218-Z-HM700-1001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 804.88 KB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tech. Sgt. Denis Cordova talks about the Puerto Rico Air National Guard Black American heritage, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.