    Tech. Sgt. Denis Cordova talks about the Puerto Rico Air National Guard Black American heritage

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Denis Cordova, an engineering specialist with the 156th Contingency Response Group, poses for a photo during Black History Month observance at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Feb. 17, 2022. Cordova talked about how he embraces the PRANG’s black American heritage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 08:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Denis Cordova talks about the Puerto Rico Air National Guard Black American heritage, by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG
    Black History Month

