Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chef Robert Irvine Receiving a Demonstration of an Blackhawk Simulator [Image 2 of 3]

    Chef Robert Irvine Receiving a Demonstration of an Blackhawk Simulator

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine recent visit with the 128th Aviation Brigade allowed him to see what it takes to keep a Blackhawk in the air.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 08:44
    Photo ID: 7062086
    VIRIN: 220208-D-UW048-327
    Resolution: 5606x3797
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Robert Irvine Receiving a Demonstration of an Blackhawk Simulator [Image 3 of 3], by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Visited with the CIMT Command Team
    Chef Robert Irvine Receiving a Demonstration of an Blackhawk Simulator
    Chef Irvine Visits with the Fort Eustis DFAC Staff and Culinary Specalists

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIT
    TRADOC
    VictoryStartsHere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT