Ex FLINTLOCK

Canadian Special Operations Forces Command members works with the Forces armées nigériennes and Norwegian partners during Exercise FLINTLOCK 22 – United States Africa Command’s largest annual Special Operations Forces training event in Côte d’Ivoire from 15 - 28 February 2022.
Photo credit: CANSOFCOM Imaging
