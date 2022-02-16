Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ex FLINTLOCK [Image 2 of 5]

    Ex FLINTLOCK

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.16.2022

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Canadian Special Operations Forces Command members works with the Forces armées nigériennes and Norwegian partners during Exercise FLINTLOCK 22 – United States Africa Command’s largest annual Special Operations Forces training event in Côte d’Ivoire from 15 - 28 February 2022.
    Photo credit: CANSOFCOM Imaging

    FLINTLOCK
    CANSOFCOM

