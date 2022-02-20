Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)

    IONIAN SEA

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220220-N-TI693-1048

    IONIAN SEA - (Feb. 20, 2022) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Larry Sager, right, from Clearlakes Oaks, California, holds a target in place while Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Matthew Watson, left, from Skipperville, Alabama, hammers it into place for a small arms weapons qualification aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 20, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

