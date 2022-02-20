220220-N-TI693-1048



IONIAN SEA - (Feb. 20, 2022) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Larry Sager, right, from Clearlakes Oaks, California, holds a target in place while Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Matthew Watson, left, from Skipperville, Alabama, hammers it into place for a small arms weapons qualification aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 20, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:29 VIRIN: 220220-N-TI693-1048 Location: IONIAN SEA PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.