220220-N-TI693-3208



IONIAN SEA - (Feb. 20, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kieara Dexter, from Opelika, Alabama, signals to pilots in an MV-22 Osprey during flight operations aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 20, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

