IONIAN SEA - (Feb. 20, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) guide an MV-22 Osprey off the flight deck during flight deck operations, Feb. 20, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

