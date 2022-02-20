220220-N-TI693-3196



IONIAN SEA - (Feb. 20, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alexis Woods, right, from Columbus, Georgia, spots Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kieara Dexter, from Opelika, Alabama, as she guides an MV-22 Osprey to land on the flight deck aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Feb. 20, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

