    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 2 of 10]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)

    IONIAN SEA

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220220-N-TI693-3128

    IONIAN SEA - (Feb. 20, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), conduct a refueling evolution with an MV-22 Osprey during flight operations, Feb. 20, 2022. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:28
    Photo ID: 7062003
    VIRIN: 220220-N-TI693-3128
    Resolution: 3867x2568
    Size: 961.77 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

