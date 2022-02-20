Mobile Bay chiefs qualify as DCTT members

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Chiefs qualify as damage control training team (DCTT) team members aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 Photo ID: 7061954 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier