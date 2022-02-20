PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Chiefs qualify as damage control training team (DCTT) team members aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 03:53
|Photo ID:
|7061954
|VIRIN:
|220221-N-CO548-1003
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|247.74 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Bay chiefs qualify as DCTT members, by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT