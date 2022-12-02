Arctic Warriors top Icemen 6-2 in Army vs Air Force hockey

Army Pfc. Jason Finn hustles the puck up ice in the third period of the 26th annual Army vs Air Force hockey game in the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2022. The Army “Arctic Warriors,” made up of players from Fort Wainwright, defeated the Air Force “Icemen” from Eielson Air Force Base 6-2 to tie the series at 13 wins each. (Army photo/John Pennell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 Photo ID: 7061790 Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US