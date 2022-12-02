Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Warriors top Icemen 6-2 in Army vs Air Force hockey [Image 18 of 27]

    Arctic Warriors top Icemen 6-2 in Army vs Air Force hockey

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by John Pennell 

    United States Army Alaska

    Air Force goalie Tech. Sgt. Luke Lamothe blocks an Army shot on goal in the second period of the 26th annual Army vs Air Force hockey game in the Carlson Center in Fairbanks, Alaska, Feb. 12, 2022. The Army “Arctic Warriors,” made up of players from Fort Wainwright, defeated the Air Force “Icemen” from Eielson Air Force Base 6-2 to tie the series at 13 wins each. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    alaska
    hockey
    air force
    fairbanks
    U.S. Army Alaska
    Arctic Tough

