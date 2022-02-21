Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Conducts NTC Rotation 22-04 [Image 4 of 7]

    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Conducts NTC Rotation 22-04

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Jonathan Vitale 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    Advisors assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and the Task Force Three participate in an After Action Review at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022. The Advisors are training alongside the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division for the duration of Decisive Action Rotation 22-04. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Vitale)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 16:56
    Photo ID: 7061711
    VIRIN: 220221-A-GO159-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Conducts NTC Rotation 22-04 [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jonathan Vitale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade

