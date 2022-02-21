3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Conducts NTC Rotation 22-04

Advisors assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and the Task Force Three participate in an After Action Review at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022. The Advisors are training alongside the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division for the duration of Decisive Action Rotation 22-04. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Vitale)

