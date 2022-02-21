Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Savannah Maintainers

    Photo of Air Station Savannah Maintainers

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, Georgia, provide a fresh water wash to an MH-65 dolphin helicopter, Feb. 21, 2022. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility cover approximately 450 miles of shoreline from the northern border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

