USS Ross conducts flight operations with Knighthawk helicopter

220205-N-UN585-2149 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) remove the chocks and chains from an MH-60 Knighthawk from the Blue Ridge-class command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) during flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

