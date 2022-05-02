Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross conducts flight operations with Knighthawk helicopter [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ross conducts flight operations with Knighthawk helicopter

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220205-N-UN585-2149 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) remove the chocks and chains from an MH-60 Knighthawk from the Blue Ridge-class command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) during flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

