USS Ross conducts flight operations with Knighthawk helicopter

220205-N-UN585-2056 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Ruben Zavala, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), signals to an MH-60 Knighthawk from the Blue Ridge-class command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) to land on the ship's flight deck as Seaman Robert Collins observes, Feb. 5, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

