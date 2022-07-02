he Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

220207-N-AO868-1048 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Sailors participate in a damage control training team evolution on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Feb. 7, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

