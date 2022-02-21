Task Force Palehorse Conducts Training Readiness in Greece

Spc. Zendejas of Charlie Troop, 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment swaps a component inside an AH-64E Apache at Stefanovikeio Air Base, Greece, Feb. 21, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)
